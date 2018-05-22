Wanted: Clinical trial volunteers for new drugs, devices under research

The Horizon Heath Network is recruiting volunteers to take part in several of its research studies being worked on throughout the province.

It's looking for people with all types of health backgrounds for its 700 different studies underway, 250 of which are investigating new drugs and medical devices.

Each clinical trial focuses on a specific disease or illness affecting different segments of the population, said Barry Strack, regional director of research services for Horizon.

"It could be studies involving young people, elderly people, people who come from just about every walk of life," Strack said Tuesday in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

"Some studies would be extremely involved with considerable lab testing or imaging done, whereas others might be fairly light involving minimal intervention."

Horizon is also seeking people to join research teams for their perspectives as a patient, caregiver or family member.

Barry Strack is regional director of research services at Horizon Health Network. (Horizon Health Network/Submitted) Strack says participants in this round of research aren't paid, however, they will be provided with an opportunity to access new therapies or treatment.

They might be one of the first groups of people to receive a new drug, he said.

"There are risks, but there are risks with every drug. Tylenol in higher doses can affect your liver. Aspirin can be hard on your stomach. So there are possible side effects," said Strack.

"If you watch American television, when they advertise new drugs, the list of side effects they provide potentially are very long and scary, and those are drugs that are approved."

Patients who sign up for riskier trials will be under closer observation.

"Sometimes these studies are designed to reduce the side effects of drugs that are currently on the market. Sometimes there are fewer risks," he said.

Horizon Health says it's looking for volunteers with all types of health backgrounds. (Steve Parsons/Reuters) The majority of studies being run by the health network apply to oncology, cardiology and chronic diseases like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, (COPD) diabetes, and dementia.

One study running right now, called Pallas, is designed to reduce the likelihood of breast cancer to reappear following treatment.

Another study relates to patients who have undergone cardiac surgery. Rivaroxaban, a new drug under development, is meant to lower the chance of blood clots forming after certain heart repairs, such as a valve replacements.

Prevent, screen for illness

"The upshot is, all of our studies are really designed to improve patient outcomes by providing new types of treatment, or even finding new ways to prevent or screen for illness," Strack said.

"So it's about improving the health and wellbeing of our population."

A clinical trial information booth will be set up at Market Square in Saint John Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Moncton Hospital will run another booth on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Healthcare professionals and researchers will be on hand to answer questions about the trials available throughout the network.