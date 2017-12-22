Mark McIntyre, his wife and a group of friends have a dream they want to get off the ground — literally.

In his garage, sit the beginnings of McIntyre's Formula One airplane.

He hopes the single-seater racing plane will take him to the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nev., this fall where he will compete against 31 other teams, and then around the world.

Formula One racing is not a common pursuit.

In fact, the Clifton Royal resident believes his team, Temper Tantrum, is the only one east of Alberta in Canada.

The planes can travel 240 to 400 kilometres per hour and between 15 to 75 metres off the ground during the race.

He said these planes can also be dangerous.

'All I really ever wanted to do was be a pilot'2:13

McIntyre hopes to peak at 386 kilometres per hour.

"It's a calculated risk," he said.

"They don't let you fly if you're not proficient."

If something goes wrong, fewer safety mechanisms exist than in a commercial airline.

He likens it to driving a Formula One race car.

Still, he remains determined despite any danger.

"It consumes me. It consumes us," the mechanic said, motioning to his wife.

"We talk about it on a daily basis. I go to work. I come home. I go into the garage. It's a passion. It drives me."

However, he isn't going for gold. He said planes are ranked into three divisions, with eight planes in each race.

He's hoping to score high in the silver division.

And after the Reno event, the pilot already has plans to race in Thailand.

Team effort

Getting the plane off the ground will be a team effort.

Five team members have built this plane, which will cost an estimated $70,000.

Wingtip to wingtip, their new plane will be 6.2 metres wide and just under six metres long when completed.

Right now, the wings and tail still need to be mounted. It will also be covered in a wooden outer layer.

The engine, which doesn't change much from plane to plane, has already been built.

McIntyre said he's hoping to see his plane take flight this summer.

"It's going to be an amazing experience," he said.

"There are so many places this can go."

Lifelong passion

Although flying has been a lifelong fixation for the 40 year old, it isn't something he thought he'd be able to do.

"I was going for my pilot's licence when I was younger, found out I was colour-blind," said the aircraft mechanic whose walls are covered by blueprints.

"I was told I would never be able to do it for a living.

"I was crushed. All I really ever wanted to do was be a pilot."

The walls of McIntyre's garage are covered in blue prints for different airplane parts (Joseph Tunney)

Since he couldn't fly for living, he decided working on the vehicles he loves would be second best.

But when a friend told him a few years ago that perfect vision wasn't needed for all types of flying, McIntyre's heart began to soar.

"It was like a dream coming true all over again," he said.