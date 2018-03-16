Lawyers in Saint John are trying to determine whether the city did its due diligence before turning on a water system that's caused bursting pipes and hard water problems for west Saint John residents.

About 5,600 customers were switched over to water drawn from the South Bay Wellfield in September. Many of them have complained new, harder chemicals pumping through their homes, are at fault.

"If due diligence was exercised and they were aware these problems were out there … why wasn't that communicated?" said Charles Bryant, a lawyer with the Gilbert McGloan Gillis practice in Saint John, and one of the legal professionals managing the class-action lawsuit residents filed against the city.

He was speaking at a Thursday night meeting held by the West Side Ratepayers Association that saw about 150 people in attendance.

In February, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the City of Saint John on behalf of west side residents faced with leaking pipes and costly repairs they allege are the result of their water source being changed as part of system upgrades.

The lawsuit is seeking damages to cover existing and future costs of repairing structural damage, and repairing or replacing pipes, appliances and other equipment.

About 5,600 customers on the city's west side were switched over to water drawn from the South Bay Wellfield in September. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

This follows a growing number of complaints that the city's new infrastructure system caused leaks, exploding pipes, skin rashes and spotty dishes.

However, city staff have disputed this suspicion and recently started the process of adding orthophosphate, known to reduce pipe corrosion to the water.

The Saint John lawyer said residents concerned about ongoing water problems on the city's west side should know he's there to listen to their complaints and it's important to hold the city accountable.

"There were comments, I think in this very room, that any compensation to west siders will be passed onto ratepayers," said Bryant. "I don't think that really reflects the reality of the situation."

He was referencing Mayor Don Darling's comments at an information session in early February.

"The city is us," Darling said at an earlier water meeting. "We pay the bills. And in this case, it's the ratepayers."

Lawyer Charles Bryant, right, attended a meeting held by the West Side Ratepayers Association Thursday night and was greeted by a crowd of about 150 people. Rasheed, left, is a committee member of the West Side Ratepayers Association and has been vocal about his concern over the changes to the area's water source. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

No one from Saint John common council attended Thursday night's meeting.

But while questions from the audience ranged from a vast number of topics, the focus of the meeting was for citizens to ask Bryant legal-based questions.

Mayor Don Darling faced an angry crowd of west side residents during the meeting he hosted Feb. 8. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The lawyer, who's also a resident of the city's west side, said that if citizens join the lawsuit now, they'll still have the option of quitting later. He said residents can also join later if they're still uncertain now.

As for fear of having to pay if the case is lost, Bryant said representative plaintiffs fill in as placeholders for the rest of citizens.

"We as lawyers are going to do everything we can to make sure we're reasonable and we don't waste any of the court's time unnecessarily, frivolously.

"We will not receive compensation unless there is compensation, a settlement or award from the court."

All losses welcome

During the meeting, the Saint John lawyer said any and all losses perceived to be incurred because of the new water infrastructure should also be brought to his attention.

"Including the stress of when your pipes are going to go," he said.

After the meeting, resident Ken Allaby wouldn't comment on whether he'd join the lawsuit.

"A lot of answers were given out," he said. "[But] we still have to figure out an awful lot about what is going to take place."

"We just want to see the problem fixed."