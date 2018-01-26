A Fredericton man charged with attempted murder has been found fit to stand trial.

Clarke Stephen Yeomans, 30, underwent a psychiatric assessment this month at the request of his lawyer, John Bird.

In early January, Judge Julian Dickson ordered the five-day assessment in Saint John.

A bail hearing was set for Jan. 23, but Yeomans has waived his right to a bail hearing.

He's due back in court Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. for election and a possible plea.

He is accused of multiple charges related to the alleged attack on Fredericton's north side, including aggravated assault and unlawful confinement.

Few details of the alleged attack have been made public since the Jan. 7 incident.

The victim was taken to hospital for serious injuries, according to Fredericton police.

Because of a publication ban, the victim cannot be identified.

Police said the major crime and forensic identification units assisted in the investigation.