A Moncton woman whose dog was attacked three times in one week by rats, says she's glad the city is getting involved to help with the problem.

Raven Gauthier's dog, Sky, was recently bitten more than 12 times on the skull in one attack.

"After bringing her to the vet and getting the bacterial swabs done, two cultures had come back," said Gauthier. "I wasn't aware of the bacteria that rats could carry."

After several months, the number of Moncton residents calling city hall to complain about rats scurrying around the city has gone up. As a result, the city is holding public meetings to help tackle pest control issues in the city.

Gauthier was one of a handful of people who attended a public information session held by the city on Wednesday night. She's hoping more people educate themselves about the problem.

"After a $1,700 vet bill we've taken all the precautions that we know of to make sure our land cannot be nested on," she said.

"It's one of those things that all we can do is hope that the rest of the residents are going to take initiative and start raising awareness to their neighbours and getting everyone following through."

Mayor Dawn Arnold, several Moncton councillors, and an exterminator were on hand to answer questions, offering tips on rodent control.

Gauthier wrote to council asking for help after her concerns about the rat population grew.

Raven Gauthier's dog, Sky, had to take heavy duty antibiotics after being attacked by rats. (Courtesy of Raven Gauthier )

"I'm glad the city did take initiative and that our councillors are definitely backing us up as citizens and trying to help us with this situation," she said.

Gauthier said her main goal is to keep children and pets safe. Sadly, rats are still an issue for her.

"This is probably our worst time of year with rats because they are looking for warmth," she said. "Right now we're not any better really."

Two years ago, David Lamb had nine rats in his backyard, and two just last year.

This year has been better, he said.

"We found the problem was the bird feeder and the bird bath and we cleaned up the yard so this year it's OK so far," he said.

Lamb said some of his neighbours are having issues so he attended the meeting to get more information.

David Lamb learned some useful tips at a public meeting on pest control on Wednesday night. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

No one wants to deal with rats, he said.

"Oh my it was scary—they were big. We've got a granddaughter that lives with us a little bit and it was scary," he said. "I can handle a mouse but a rat—it's different."

Although rodent control is the property owner's responsibility, the city is encouraging people to report rat sightings.

"We need people to let us know what they're seeing and reporting it on social media, although it might feel gratifying and get it off your chest, it doesn't necessarily trickle to the right people " said Dan Hicks, supervisor of parks and leisure services for the city.

"The only way that we can really respond is if people follow the process of calling our dispatch line."

Hicks says a 24-hour dispatch line is available, staffed with people who are trained to ask the right questions.

He says the more details that can be provided, the better.

And if a pest control provider has to be called in, the city will do so. But he said reporting the issue is key.

Dan Hicks is the supervisor of parks and leisure for the city. He said it's important for people to call in rat sightings. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"We can't respond if we don't know." he said.

Representatives from Southeast Eco360, which sorts Moncton's garbage, recyclables and compost are expected to be at the next public meeting on Nov. 22 at the Crossman Community Centre.