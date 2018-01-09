RCMP found 20 images they considered child pornography during a search of devices belonging to Cindy Lynn Noel, an RCMP constable testified Tuesday in Moncton provincial court.

Noel, 26, was charged in February 2017 with possessing child pornography between Feb. 23, 2016, and June 9, 2016. She pleaded not guilty last April.

Noel declared her innocence again Tuesday, suggesting in court that the images belonged to a male friend and claiming she didn't know they existed until police showed them to her.

She was charged about eight months after a nationwide investigation in exploitation led police in Ottawa to alert New Brunswick RCMP to images of child sexual abuse being made available online.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a Main Street apartment on June 9, 2016, and seized electronic items before arresting Noel, who was later released on conditions.

Maurice Blanchard is the Crown prosecutor, and Martin Goguen is leading the defence. Judge Ronald LeBlanc is presiding.

Main witness

On the second day of the trial Tuesday, Goguen cross-examined Const. Sylvette Hebert, a member of the RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Hebert, the Crown's main witness, testified that the 20 pornographic images were found on Noel's laptop and cellphone.

The officer said hundreds of photos of Noel's daughter were found on various devices, but none of these were pornographic.

Noel seemed upset and confused when RCMP executed a search warrant at her home in June 2016, provincial court heard Tuesday. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Hebert said the first tip to police came on Feb. 23, 2016, when Noel is alleged to have tried to email three images through a Hotmail account. The second tip came in March through Skype.

The officer described the accused as surprised, crying and unclear about what was happening during the search of her apartment.

Hebert said Noel has no previous criminal record and has followed the conditions of her release from custody. She also said this was the first child pornography case she's dealt with where the alleged offender was a woman.

Noel testifies

The defendant suggested a male friend may have been the culprit. In her testimony, Noel described the relationship with a man she met while working at call centre in northern New Brunswick about 10 years ago.

She reconnected with the man years later and the pair reached an agreement in January 2016 so he could stay with her from time to time, Noel told the court. She said he stayed with her off and on from January 2016 until mid-March of that year before he told her he was leaving town. Noel said they last spoke in early April 2016.

'I had no idea that was on my computer.' - Cindy Lynn Noel

When police executed the search warrant, Noel said she was "completely and utterly shocked" and then noticed the dates on the police paperwork matched the time her male friend was staying with at her place. She said she tried to contact the man but never heard back.

Noel told the court there were no passwords on her devices, including her laptop and cellphone.

"I had no idea that was on my computer," Noel said.

She said the only explanation she could think of for the images on her devices was that he used them behind her back. Noel said she did not send the email with the images.

Trial continues

Natalie Chiasson Frigault, a friend of Noel's, testified Tuesday she previously met the man in 2010 and eventually became Facebook friends.

She said she last saw him in 2014, but he messaged her in 2015 asking for a place to stay.

Noel is set to be cross-examined by the Crown on Wednesday morning.