RCMP have still not confirmed whether the body of a woman found killed in a Lake Louise hotel room on Sunday afternoon was that of Saint John dentist Cindy McCormick, or whether the body of a man found in a car near the Alberta-B.C. border the same day was that of her partner, firefighter Robert (Bobby) Kaine.

"We're still waiting for a positive identification of the female," Sgt. Jack Poitras, manager of media relations for the RCMP in Alberta, told CBC News on Wednesday afternoon.

But police have confirmed the 52-year-old New Brunswick man found in a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra on Emerald Lake Road at 11:59 a.m. MST is the sole suspect in the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise death, which has been deemed a homicide.

​"We're not looking for anybody else at this time," said Poitras.

The man's death has been classified as "non-criminal in nature."

Poitras could not say why investigators believe the man was responsible for the woman's death, the cause of either death, or what if any weapons were involved.

"It's still early on in the investigation," he said.

Condition of body not released

​Poitras also could not say whether the condition of the victim's body is making identification difficult. Identification is normally done by the medical examiner during the autopsy and "that wasn't conclusive."

It's unclear whether police will be using dental records, fingerprints or some other type of tests to identify the woman, or how much longer it might take.

The woman's body was discovered at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday at around 2:40 p.m. after the police were called to check on the welfare of the occupant of the room.

McCormick, who worked at and was the director of Bayside Dental Clinic in Saint John, was attending a dental convention at the hotel.

Kaine also went to Alberta.

Fire union's tribute deleted

The Saint John fire union had announced Kaine's death on Facebook on Monday, offering "thoughts and prayers" to the veteran firefighter's friends and co-workers, but the post has since been removed.

Flags at local fire stations were no longer at half-mast on Wednesday either.

Officials with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 771 Saint John Firefighters Association declined to comment and fire Chief Kevin Clifford could not be reached for comment.

"It is with great sadness and deepest regret that the #SJFF's announce the passing of our Brother Robert "Bobby" Kaine," the Facebook post had stated.

Kaine joined the Saint John Fire Department in 1988, according to the union. After becoming a senior firefighter, Kaine became a fire prevention officer.

Tributes for both McCormick and Kaine have flooded social media over the past few days.