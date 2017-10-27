RCMP have concluded their investigation into the murder of Saint John dentist Cindy McCormick at a hotel in Alberta last weekend by her partner, Saint John firefighter Robert (Bobby) Kaine in B.C., who was also found dead.

"We have no further investigational avenues that we're pursuing," Cpl. Curtis Peters told CBC News on Friday afternoon.

"We're not looking for any other suspects in her death."

The body of the 46-year-old mother of two is being returned to Saint John, with visiting scheduled for Sunday and a memorial service on Monday, according to her obituary.

McCormick's body was discovered at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise on Oct. 22 at around 2:40 p.m. after the police were called to check on the welfare of the occupant of the room.

She had been attending a dental conference at the hotel and Kaine, 52, who has an adult son in Alberta, had accompanied her.

Kaine's body was found at about noon the same day in a vehicle west of Lake Louise on Emerald Lake Road, near the Alberta-B.C. border. His death was described as "non-criminal."

A memorial service will be held for Cindy McCormick, 46, at River Cross Church in Saint John on Oct. 30. (Fundy Funeral Home)

Peters did not release the name of either deceased, but did say the names reported in the media were "not wrong."

McCormick's obituary, posted online on Friday, confirmed her "unexpected passing" in Lake Louise on Oct. 22.

The causes of death have not been released, but McCormick's best friend Jennifer Gordon told CBC News police informed the family she died from multiple blunt force trauma in an apparent murder-suicide and Kaine was the only suspect.

Although the medical examiner initially had difficulty confirming the identity of the woman, as of Friday, police "now know who the deceased woman was for sure," said Peters.

He declined to discuss why identification took several days, citing "concern for the victim's family."

Police had previously said the woman was the victim of a homicide but Peters confirmed on Friday she was murdered.​

Funny and fearless

McCormick's family, friends, co-workers and patients are still reeling from the news of her death.

"To know Cindy was to love Cindy," her obituary states. "She was very outgoing, well-spoken and full of life; funny, fearless and always with a new color in her hair.

"Her co-workers enjoyed working with her, her patients found her to be kind and gentle, her friends and family loved her for her wild side as well as her humble nature," it states.

"She had a beautiful smile that lit up the room and everyone who had the privilege to meet her and benefit from that smile directed at them will miss this wonderful woman with her gentle soul, and her amazing zest for life."

Visitation will be held on Sunday at Fundy Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at River Cross Church on Monday at 1 p.m., followed by a private family interment at Fernhill Cemetery.