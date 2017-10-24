A well-known Saint John couple are dead.

Dentist Cindy McCormick and Robert (Bobby) Kaine, a firefighter and hockey player, have died.

McCormick was attending a dental convention in Lake Louise, Alta.

RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead in her hotel room at Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon.

The woman's body was discovered at around 2:40 p.m. after the police were called to check on the welfare of the occupant of the room.

An autopsy is expected to be performed today.

Bayside Dental Clinic, where McCormick worked on Saint John's east side, was closed on Tuesday.

Staff confirmed the office was closed because of her death.

No details about the circumstances of the two deaths have been released.

The Bayside Dental clinic where Cindy McCormick worked was closed on Tuesday. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

The New Brunswick Dental Society is saddened by the loss of McCormick, president Bob Hatheway said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"Dr. McCormick was full of life, and very engaged in dentistry at the regional, provincial and national levels," he said.

She practised in Saint John for more than 15 years, and Hatheway served on the society's board of directors with her from 2011 to 2016.

"On behalf of dentists in New Brunswick I would like to express our sincere condolences to her dental team, patients and her family," he said. "She will be missed."

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 771 Saint John Firefighters Association posted about Kaine's death on Facebook on Monday.

"It is with great sadness and deepest regret that the #SJFF's announce the passing of our Brother Robert "Bobby" Kaine," the post stated.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Bob's family, friends and fellow firefighters."

Kaine joined the Saint John Fire Department in 1988, according to the union. After becoming a senior firefighter, Kaine became a fire prevention officer.