For a third Sunday in a row, the Church of Christ in St. George will remain closed following a vicious attack by vandals.

Minister Dave Haddon discovered severe damage to the church in late November when he arrived to turn the heat on. Vandals had gained access through a basement window and proceeded to smash everything in sight.

Now, Haddon said the church is still unable to open because it still has no heat.

"They tore the thermostats right off the wall and destroyed them," said Haddon. So until those are able to be replaced, he said the church will remain closed.

He said it's upsetting not to be able to hold his regular Sunday services.

"I've always been in the pulpit and then you come Sundays in a row where you're not. It makes you feel like you're going backwards," he said.

Dave Haddon said it's upsetting to know his services are continuing to be cancelled, but he's touched by the support home and away. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

​But, repairs to the church are moving forward.

"The building is clean as a whistle right now," he said.

However, in addition to the damaged thermostats, the damage to the interior doors and windows remains a problem.

He doesn't know the total cost of repairs, but said the building's insurance company is covering some of the expenses.

Then, there's the piano. The instrument, donated to the church by Haddon and his wife, was completely destroyed by the vandals.

"The piano is up for discussion because brand new pianos are very expensive," said Haddon.

How to say 'thank you'

Amidst the chaos, he said it's been heartening to have people from the community, and even as far away as Ontario, Florida, and California, reach out with offers to help.

"You can't imagine the phone calls and the offers that we've got to help and to supply, do anything at all," he said.

"How do you say 'thank you' to so many people for so much?"

RCMP arrested a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection with the vandalism, which Haddon said only brings partial relief. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Just days after the church was ransacked, RCMP made arrests in connection to the vandalism. A 15-year-old boy from Chance Harbour, and a 17-year-old boy from Beaver Harbour were arrested on Nov. 28.

Haddon has mixed feelings about the arrests.

"You hate to see kids in trouble," he said, adding he hopes there are services in the area to help children starting down a troubled path.

"I feel good that they were caught actually for their good," he said. "Something might come out of this that would change their direction."