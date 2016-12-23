The best Christmas gift for the provincial archives in Fredericton is Christmas letters, photos and lists from long ago.

A letter from a student at Memramcook's St. Joseph's College longing for a break home in Bathurst in the 1880s, Fredericton shops showing off treats in 1905, Christmas lists, dinner parties, and unthinkable shopping budgets of merely $1.69 – these are among the stories CBC's Catherine Harrop discovered when she sat down with three archivists.

From fake news to real trees, they give a glimpse into a past with images that may not be as unfamiliar as we expect.