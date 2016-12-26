The Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating after residents at a home on Morton Avenue in Moncton reported a home invasion on Christmas Day.

Police say two masked men with weapons allegedly forced their way into the home at 12:40 a.m., on Dec. 25.

One of the residents of the home was assaulted with bear spray or pepper spray.

Police said it is unknown whether the suspects stole anything from the home.

One of the suspects is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall, with a slim build and was wearing a white and blue bandana.

The other unknown male was approximately five feet and eight inches tall and and skinny.

The two men left the Morton Avenue home in a blue vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.