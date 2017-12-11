A Fredericton elementary school turned its school bus into a tour bus to bring the students' annual Christmas concert to residents of a nursing home they've been getting to know.

More than 70 students from McAdam Avenue Elementary School brought songs to the York Care Centre on Fredericton's north side on Monday.

Students from McAdam Avenue Elementary School brought their Christmas spirit to the York Care Centre on Fredericton’s north side on Monday. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

It was the school's first concert at the centre but it was far from their first visit there.

'It makes me feel like it's a Christmas worth having.' - Suzette Facini, York Care Centre

​McAdam Avenue Elementary has a partnership with York Care that brings students and residents together fairly regularly, said Cynthia Burnett, the principal of the school.

"We come here twice a month with different grade levels," she said. "And the kids enjoy building the intergenerational relationships with the residents here and showing compassion and kindness for them and building empathy."

Residents at the York Care Centre are serenaded. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

"It's building character skills that hopefully they will take through life with them."

Each student also delivered a handmade card to each resident.

Residents made it clear the effort was a hit.

Suzette Facini, a resident at York Care Centre, enjoyed her Christmas card from one of the McAdam Avenue Elementary students. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

"I loved it. I like being around youngsters," said Suzette Facini. "It makes me feel like it's a Christmas worth having."

Given all the cheer, both the school and the nursing home say it may be the beginning of a new annual Christmas tradition.