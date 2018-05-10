Speaker Chris Collins won't reoffer for Liberals, plans to sue premier for libel

New Brunswick Speaker and Moncton Centre MLA Chris Collins says he won't reoffer for the Liberals in the upcoming provincial election and plans to sue Premier Brian Gallant for libel and slander for the way he handled the allegations of harassment against him.

"I could never place my name or reputation in support of this 'Leader' again," Collins said in a written statement issued late Thursday, about a month after Gallant suspended Collins from the Liberal caucus pending an investigation of the allegations by a former employee of the legislature.

Collins described Gallant's handling of the allegations against him as "nothing less than atrocious."

"The premier's misconceived and ill advised actions in this matter have greatly damaged my present political opportunities, not to mention the pathway for complainants and respondents to resolve, defend or move forward in the future."

Collins declined to comment on Thursday night but said in the statement he only learned of the allegations during a "surprise and intimidating meeting devoid of any privacy," which was simultaneous to the premier's "urgent" teleconference with the media.

"In such teleconference, without concern for my rights or those of any complainant I was placed upon the [altar] of public consumption then and there for reasons not yet completely clear," he said.

Collins plans to finish his term as an independent member of the legislature and has asked the clerk to move his desk to the Opposition side.

"I realize that this makes the Gallant Government a de facto minority Government as of now."

He thanked his wife, Lisette, for standing by him with "unwavering and loving support" and people across the country who have sent "hundreds upon hundreds of messages, texts, Facebook messages, letters, phone calls and other forms of support."

"I am not a typical politician. I do not have the thick skin that many of my colleagues have," he said.

The legislature administration committee, known as LAC, unanimously agreed on April 9 that the clerk of the legislature will recruit an independent investigator to examine the allegations against Collins.

Collins gave up his administrative duties at the legislature the same day but intends to fight the harassment allegations against him "tooth and nail," his lawyer T.J. Burke, a former Liberal colleague has said.