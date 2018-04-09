Speaker Chris Collins to fight harassment allegation, lawyer says

New Brunswick Speaker Chris Collins intends to fight the harassment allegations against him "tooth and nail" but has given up his administrative duties over the legislature, his lawyer announced Monday.

T.J. Burke, a former Liberal colleague of Collins, said the Moncton MLA still hasn't been told who is making the allegations against him.

BREAKING: lawyer for Speaker Chris Collins, T.J. Burke, says Collins will fight harassment allegation "tooth and nail." Burke alleges political motives in timing. <a href="https://t.co/4Y1PD4OlQw">pic.twitter.com/4Y1PD4OlQw</a> —@poitrasCBC

But Burke said Collins will defend himself and wants to be able to cross-examine the complainant.

"You can rest assured he's going to defend himself against every single allegation because it did not occur," Burke told reporters.

Burke also made the sensational allegation that the complaint was timed to come to light now, less than five months before the start of the provincial election campaign, so that Collins could be replaced as the Liberal candidate in his Moncton Centre riding.

No information on complaint

Burke said while Collins has not been given any information about the allegation, the only situation that might have led to a complaint involved someone who hasn't worked for him for more than two years.

"I don't have to be Inspector Clouseau to figure that part out," he said. "My political hat suggests to me that this is politically driven by whoever the person is who is that is bringing forward the allegations at this time.

"If you're in political turmoil, or there is an allegation against you, the premier won't sign your nomination papers. That means it frees up the position for somebody to run in that riding."

The election is Sept. 24.

Employee transferred to another job

Premier Brian Gallant revealed the allegation against Collins last Thursday. Collins was first elected as a Liberal in 2007 and became speaker after the 2014 election.

Gallant said his office had been "previously" aware of "personality conflicts" between Collins and an employee and arranged to have the employee transferred to another job.

This February, he said, his office became aware there might be a complaint, but it was only last week that the former employee officially made the complaint.

The all-party legislature administration committee will meet to discuss partnering with the government to hire an independent third-party investigator to look into the complaint against Chris Collins. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Gallant expelled Collins from the Liberal caucus and asked the all-party legislature administration committee to suspend him from his administrative functions as Speaker.

He also asked the committee to "partner" with the government to hire an independent third-party investigator to look into the complaint.

The committee was scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Monday.

With Collins voluntarily relinquishing his administrative role, that issue is moot, but the question of the investigation still has to be resolved.

Served in Graham government

Burke said Monday that Collins would co-operate with the investigation.

Collins was elected on March 5, 2007, in a byelection held to fill a vacancy in the constituency of Moncton East.

He had previously served three years as a Moncton city councillor.

In 2010, Collins served briefly as the minister of local government under former Liberal premier Shawn Graham.

He was re-elected in 2014 to represent the newly created riding of Moncton Centre and was elected Speaker.