Speaker Chris Collins suspended amid harassment allegations

Chris Collins, Speaker of the legislative assembly, has been suspended from the Liberal caucus immediately amid allegations of harassment, Premier Brian Gallant announced Thursday night.

A former employee of the legislative assembly made the allegations, said Gallant during an "urgent" teleconference call with media at 6:30 p.m.

The premier said the government will ask the legislative administration assembly committee to suspend Collins from his administrative position, pending an investigation.

An independent third party will conduct the investigation.

"Further action will be considered following the conclusion of the investigation," said Gallant.

Collins could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gallant said "staff" in the premier's office had previously been made aware of "personality conflicts" between Collins and the former employee in question.

The employee was transferred to "an alternate employment setting."

On Feb. 17, the premier's office was made aware that potential allegations of harassment against Collins "might be forthcoming," he said.

The former employee was contacted that day to "determine whether this was accurate."

The former employee opted not to bring forward allegations of harassment at that time, asking for time and information "in order to consider the options," said Gallant.

"Yesterday it was confirmed that the former employee in question is making allegations of harassment."​