A 60-year-old Sussex man has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for making and possessing child pornography.

Raymond Calvin Adair spent much of Wednesday's sentence hearing staring down at the floor.

Crown prosecutor Shara Munn told the court a digital camera was found in Adair's home.

It was disguised to look like an AC charger and had been earlier installed in a bathroom pointing at the toilet and shower.

The device was motion activated and contained over 1,400 videos, including those of children.

Munn told the court Adair later played the footage on his television, using a camcorder to make new videos from the screen with added close-ups.

Also in his possession were thousands of child pornography images collected from the web. Among them were 881 pictures rated by police as "category 1".

Munn said they depict sex acts performed on very young children by grown men.

Adair has also been convicted of three counts of possession of underwear that had been stolen from his victims. Adair pleaded guilty to five charges on February 1 and has been in custody since.

The 34 month sentence was jointly recommended by Munn and defence lawyer Rodney MacDonald.

Pornography addiction

Both told the court Adair has admitted to an addiction to child pornography.

Before sentencing, Adair rose in the prisoner box and in a shaking voice apologized "for all the harm I've caused."

He will be on supervised probation when he is released from prison and must take part in a treatment program.

He is banned from using the internet for seven years.

He's also banned from contacting or being within one kilometre of the victims' homes.

Two charges withdrawn

The Crown withdrew two related charges of making a visual recording of a person in a place where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy and of using telecommunications to commit an offence against a person under the age of 18.

Adair was charged as part of an investigation that also saw the arrest of 62-year- old Jennifer Nagle.

She pleaded guilty in February to several charges of making child pornography.

She will return to court in April.