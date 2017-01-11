RCMP laid child pornography charges against Marcel Savoie in October after searching his residence. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

A 30-year-old man from Saint-Édouard-de-Kent has been jailed after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and failing to report his address to the National Sex Offender Registry.

Marcel Savoie was charged in October after the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at his residence.

Savoie pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday in Moncton provincial court. He was sentenced to six months in jail on the child pornography charge and six months in jail for breaching a condition to report his address to the sex offender registry.

Following his release, Savoie will be on probation for two years. The conditions of his probation include that he not have any direct contact with anyone under the age of 16 and have no access to a computer or electronic devices or to the internet.

Police will also be permitted to search his residence and vehicle without a warrant during the probationary period.