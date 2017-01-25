A 37-year-old Saint John man who was arrested last fall after a police investigation into online child exploitation has been charged with making child pornography.

RCMP said Wednesday that the man was arrested in September 2016 after an investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP's internet child exploitation unit.

Police said they had received information from the National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre in Ottawa in June 2016 about images circulating online.

The images allegedly showed a New Brunswick girl under the age of 10.

The man appeared in Saint John provincial court on Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court on March 7.

Police will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation, or any child exploitation, is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.