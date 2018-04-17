The Crown is seeking a five-year sentence for a Sussex woman who has pleaded guilty to several charges, including making and distributing child pornography.

Jennifer Nagle, 62, was arrested in September along with her sometime boyfriend, Raymond Calvin Adair, 60.

She pleaded guilty in February to making and distributing child pornography, making a recording of a person where they would have the expectation of privacy, distributing intimate images and stealing underwear.

She shook and cried in the prisoner's box throughout her sentencing hearing Tuesday.

The sentence will be announced Wednesday at noon.

Jennifer Nagle was arrested in September with her sometime boyfriend, 60-year-old Raymond Calvin Adair. Adair is now serving a 34-month sentence for making and possessing child pornography. (Facebook)

Defence lawyer Wesley McIntosh told the court Nagle suffered a complete mental breakdown while in jail awaiting her court appearances.

34-month sentence

Adair is now serving a 34-month prison sentence after pleading guilty last month to making and possessing child pornography.

A digital video camera was found in his home.

It had been manufactured to look like an AC charger that could be placed in any electrical outlet. It was motion-activated.

The court heard the camera had been placed in bathrooms and contained more than 1,400 videos when it was seized, including those of children.

"She knew she was doing something bad," said Crown prosecutor Shara Munn. "It's depraved. That's the word that comes to mind."

Munn said Nagle did not seem to accept full blame for her role in the crimes committed.

Police "got there in time to prevent the making of future intimate videos," Munn said.

Client remorseful

The names of the victims are protected by a court order.

McIntosh argued against sending Nagle to prison for five years, as the Crown requested. He said she had suffered a great deal since her arrest and was remorseful.

"She should not get a greater sentence than Mr. Adair," McIntosh said. "She's had a full life without ever getting in trouble."

Judge Henrik Tonning said Nagle lacked self-respect and was being used "big time" by Adair.

"He was the sicker of the two," said Tonning.