A 62-year-old Sussex woman was charged Wednesday with two more child pornography offences related to those she's already alleged to have committed.

Jennifer Nagle was charged in Saint John provincial court with secretly making a visual recording of a person in a place where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Nagle was also charged with making an arrangement using telecommunications to commit an offence against a person under the age of 18.

Nagle pleaded guilty in October to making, possessing, and distributing a video of a sexual nature involving a minor and to theft of underwear. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

In October, Nagle pleaded not guilty to making, possessing and distributing a video of a sexual nature involving a minor and to theft, for allegedly stealing underwear.

A publication ban prevents reporting any details that could identify the complainant in the case.

Nagle was silent while Crown prosecutor Sharma Mann and defence lawyer Wesley Macintosh discussed the new charges with provincial court Judge Henrik Tonning.

Nagle did not enter a plea on the new charges. She is scheduled to be back in court on Jan.11.