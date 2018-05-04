Court of Appeal Justice Marc Richard appointed chief justice for New Brunswick

Chief Justice Marc Richard began his legal career as a Crown prosecutor before entering private practice in Saint John. (Court of Appeal of New Brunswick)

New Brunswick Court of Appeal Justice Marc Richard has been appointed the new chief justice for the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Friday morning, describing him as one of Canada's "pre-eminent jurists."

Richard "has been widely recognized throughout his 15-year judicial career for his ability to apply the law in a way that is both principled and thoughtful," Trudeau said in a statement.

"He leads by example, and I wish him well in this new role."

Richard replaces Justice Ernest Drapeau, who announced his retirement in February, after 20 years on the bench.

Chief justices are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts.

They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial service in the superior courts of Canada.

Richard, a Moncton native, was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2003.

Prior to his appointment to the bench, he was recognized as one of New Brunswick's foremost litigators. He was named Queen's Counsel in 2002.

Drapeau will continue to serve part time as a supernumerary judge.