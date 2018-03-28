Chicken nuggets sold in eastern Canada recalled for salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for Harvest Creek brand chicken nuggets due to possible salmonella contamination.

The agency says the recall impacts consumers in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, but possibly extends nationally.

The product in question is Harvest Creek's Uncooked Breaded Cutlettes, with product code BB\MA 18-OC-11.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the agency warned.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.