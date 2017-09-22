For the past few weeks, every day at the same time, around 1 p.m.— like clockwork, a chicken has been crossing the road on Main St. in Shediac, N.B., to go to the Tim Hortons, and its escapades aren't going unnoticed.

"I think he's got a Tim Hortons addiction," said Marcelle Leger, who works at the Tim Hortons location. "He wants a coffee. A double double!" she said laughing.

Leger, who described the animal as a "determined" bird, said it's been causing quite the scene lately.

Motorists have been stopping on busy Main Street to let it cross the road, and locals have often escorted it back to safety.

Every day around 1p.m., this chicken crosses the road on Main St. in Shediac, en route to the Tim Hortons. (CBC)

"Two days ago, it was some schools kids that were escorting him, and stopping traffic," she explained.

Tim Hortons regulars have noticed its presence too.

"I was in here, having a coffee, bunch of guys.. and seen a chicken!" said Donald Bourgoin, a regular customer.

"It's a nice plump brown chicken," said Larry Blanchard, who comes three times a day to this Tim Hortons. "And it clucks, and it screeches, and it pecks."

"She's not vicious," adds Bourgoin.

And the bird even has some smarts about him, according to Leger.

"He kind of does look for cars when he's coming over. Or he'll stop for a while and watch the traffic and continue on. Sometimes it takes him five, 10 minutes to cross but he eventually crosses over. It's the strangest thing," she said.

Marcelle Leger said she sometimes helps the bird back to the other side of the road, where he lives. (CBC)

Belongs to neighbours

The chicken belongs to a family who lives across the road.

They said it was a pet for their daughter, but did not want to be questioned further.

Unlike other municipalities in the province, namely Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John, urban or "backyard" chicken, are not allowed in Shediac.

The chicken, here caught in the midst of its daily crossing. (CBC)

The Town of Shediac said it received calls about the bird a few weeks ago, and have sent over a bylaw enforcer to try to catch it, but to no avail.

When we spoke to them, the city said it had no idea who the chicken belonged to.

But seriously, why does the chicken cross the road?

As for the age old question of why the chicken crossed the road...

"Oh, it just comes over to feed on this side. Instead of the other side," said Blanchard. "Chickens like to dig up the dirt, and peck away at it, and that's what it does."

"He just crosses the road, and picks at the grass, and comes around the Tim's and picks a few little things up, tries to find something to eat," said Bourgoin.

"He keeps crossing the road to have a coffee at Tim Hortons I guess...or maybe he likes their muffins!" joked Leger.