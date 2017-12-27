With little chance of substantial operating funds from the municipality, Saint John's Cherry Brook Zoo is taking a new approach.

In a letter to city hall, Dr. Stephen Justason, the zoo's board chair, has formally requested "practical items" for the facility, including recycled products from decommissioned buildings and vehicles, culvert pipes and even fill dirt.

"This would help both parties, as it would cut down on items to be taken to the landfill, and it would be put to good use at our facility," wrote Justason.

The list of potential donations includes decommissioned city tractors, trucks, backhoes and excavators.

Martha McDevitt, executive director of the Cherry Brook Zoo, said the facility is especially in need of help with snow removal.

"We have an old truck that we use for plowing but it's toast," said McDevitt.

"So we could use another truck for basically plowing ourselves. Or the other request is that they could help plow here for us."

McDevitt said the zoo, a non-profit registered charity, will apply for some funding through the city's community grants program.

But a longtime $50,000 annual city grant was cut to $10,000 for 2017.

That was enough to cover the zoo's $8,458 property tax bill, but there's no guarantee even the grant will be available for 2018.

City to help where it can

Coun. Gary Sullivan is a staunch advocate for the zoo where the population includes tigers, lions and reptiles.

He expects the request for a decommissioned vehicle or recycled items, will be supported by councillors and city staff.

The city councillor said he will push to have the facility's property taxes — at a minimum — covered through the grant program.

Trainer Shyanne Polley works with a lion at the Cherry Brook Zoo (CBC)

"I would love to be able to help out wherever we can," said Sullivan.

McDevitt said the zoo's outlook for the next year is fairly strong.

Attendance increased by 25 per cent in 2017 and donations from the public and local businesses have increased.

"We're happy with where we are," said McDevitt.