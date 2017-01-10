Former Fredericton police officer Cherie Campbell is appealing the December decision of a Court of Queen's Bench justice to uphold her firing.

Campbell was fired on Jan. 6, 2016, after an arbitrator in a New Brunswick Police Commission disciplinary hearing ruled she was guilty of discreditable conduct for attempting to steal $20 worth of makeup from Marden's Surplus and Salvage in Houlton, Maine, in 2014, and attempting to gain favour from investigating police officers in Maine by telling them she too was a police officer.

Campbell sought a judicial review of the arbitrator's ruling, but Justice Paulette Garnett ruled in December that the arbitrator's findings were reasonable and upheld Campbell's firing from the force.

Now Campbell is appealing Garnett's ruling to the province's highest court, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal.

According to the notice of appeal, Campbell's lawyers will argue Garnett erred in finding the firing was a reasonable penalty.

Lawyers T.J. Burke and Michael Lacy are asking that the finding of discreditable conduct be overturned, that Campbell be acquitted and reinstated as a member of the Fredericton Police Force.

Burke said neither he nor his client would comment.

The office of Fredericton police Chief Leanne Fitch, who initiated the police commission disciplinary process, also declined to comment.

Another Fredericton police officer, Const. Jeffrey Smiley, was ordered reinstated with retroactive pay for almost a year on Dec. 13 after a judicial review ruled police commission arbitrator Cedric Haines hadn't given sufficient reasons for Smiley's firing.