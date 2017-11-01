Premier Brian Gallant says he "will not allow" the Vitalité Health Network to cut chemotherapy treatment at the hospitals in Grand Falls and Saint-Quentin.

His comments in the legislature Wednesday come on the heels of a backlash from patients, residents and politicians in the northwestern New Brunswick communities.

About 150 people gathered at the Grand Falls town hall on Monday to voice opposition to Vitalité's plan to have cancer patients travel to hospitals in Edmundston or Campbellton instead, starting in December — up to a 90-minute drive round-trip.

Grand Falls Mayor Marcel Deschênes called the move "cruel."

On Wednesday, Progressive Conservative health critic Brian Macdonald challenged the premier about what the Liberal government intends to do to ensure chemo services are maintained.

"This government controls the decisions of Vitalité," said Macdonald, citing as examples the firing of former president and CEO Rino Volpé and the recent decision to privatize the management of extramural services.

"If it wants to keep that [chemotherapy] clinic open, it can do that. It has done everything else it wants to do with Vitalité.

"Why is [the government] hiding behind Vitalité now?"

Gallant: "we will not allow Vitalite" to cut chemo services in St-Quentin and Grand Falls. — @poitrasCBC

Gallant replied that the government is "trying to get [Vitalité] to stop" its plans to cut chemotherapy.

"We will not allow Vitalité to do that," he said.

"You can be sure that we are going to be behind the patients, behind the communities. We will work through this with Vitalité to ensure that chemotherapy continues."

Will 'take action'

On Tuesday, Health Minister Benoît Bourque told reporters the government is prepared to "take action" if Vitalité does not "back down" from stopping chemotherapy at the Grand Falls General Hospital and Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph in Saint-Quentin.

Bourque declined to elaborate on what type of action the government might take.

Health Minister Benoît Bourque says he disagrees with Vitalité's decision to have chemo patients from Grand Falls and Saint-Quentin travel to Edmundston or Campbellton for treatment. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

"It's too early to speculate on that, but we are committed in ensuring quality services in rural areas, including Saint-Quentin, Grand [Falls] and we want to sit with Vitalité in order to do so," he said.

"What is important now is to maintain what we have. We're not in a position now to look at, you know, going beyond that, but for now we're looking at Saint-Quentin and in Grand Falls, it's maintaining what's there already.

'The network is committed to providing its full co-operation to quickly examine the whole issue and see if solutions are conceivable.' - Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO, Vitalité

"And that we're absolutely willing to look into that in a lot more detail."

Bourque also sent a letter to Vitalité on Tuesday, prompting the health network to issue a news release on Wednesday, saying it "welcomes the Department of Health's proposal to find solutions to maintain the delivery of services."

"The network is committed to providing its full co-operation to quickly examine the whole issue and see if solutions are conceivable," president and CEO Gilles Lanteigne said in the statement.

The Vitalité Health Network says it remains open to discussing viable solutions to maintain chemotherapy services at the hospitals in Grand Falls and Saint-Quentin, said president and CEO Gilles Lanteigne. (CBC)

Earlier this week, Lanteigne told CBC News the decision to cut chemotherapy at the two hospitals was difficult but necessary to meet Canadian standards to ensure patient safety and quality of service.

The main challenges, according to the release, are related to maintaining the qualifications and certification of nursing staff, given low patient volumes; transporting chemotherapy medications in a timely and safe manner, and the on-site availability of medical staff trained in oncology.

"We remain open to pursue discussions with the Department of Health and our community partners to find solutions that would satisfy all required conditions and therefore maintain services in Grand Falls and Saint-Quentin," Lanteigne said Wednesday.

So far, no viable alternatives have been identified, he said.