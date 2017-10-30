The head of the Vitalité Health Network in New Brunswick says he is willing to reverse a plan to halt chemotherapy treatments at the hospitals in Grand Falls and Saint-Quentin, provided someone can come up with a way to ensure patient safety and quality of service.

"Unfortunately — so far at least — all the options that have been provided to us, we had looked at them and they could not meet what was required," president and CEO Gilles Lanteigne told CBC News late Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, about 150 people from northwestern New Brunswick gathered at the Grand Falls town hall to voice opposition to the plan to have cancer patients travel to hospitals in Edmundston or Campbellton instead, starting in December.

"We're going to fight it to the bone," vowed Grand Falls Mayor Marcel Deschenes, who attended the news conference, along with several current and former cancer patients, the mayor of Saint-Quentin, all the other mayors from the region, and the local MLA.

'It's cruel'

Grand Falls Mayor Marcel Deschênes is denouncing the decision to stop offering chemotherapy treatments locally, calling it 'unacceptable' and 'cruel.'

"To me it's unacceptable what they're doing to [patients]" who are already fighting for their lives, said Deschenes.

Forcing them to make a round trip of as much as 90 minutes to the Edmundston Regional Hospital or Campbellton Regional Hospital and find someone to drive them is an added burden and expense, he said.

"It's cruel. … Somebody's got to fight for them and I'm there for them and there's many others that are there as well."

Lanteigne said he sympathizes with the mayor and others upset by the pending loss of chemotherapy services at Grand Falls Hospital and Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph in Saint-Quentin.

"It's not a decision that we're very happy to take. It's a very hard one, as you can understand," he said.

But it was a necessary one, according to Lanteigne. Patient volume is too low to allow nurses to maintain their certification, he said.

Between April 2016 and March 2017, 163 treatments were administered at the Grand Falls hospital and 43 in Saint-Quentin.

Standards require a nurse to administer at least 50 treatments per year and for an oncology department to have three or four nurses.

There are also "some challenges" maintining the quality of the chemotherapy drugs during transport from Edmundston to the smaller centres, said Lanteigne.

"Unfortunately because we cannot guarantee quality of care and patient safety, we had to stop the services."

Patients satisfied with service

Josette Leblond Bernier was one of several cancer patients who spoke out Monday about the loss of chemotherapy services at the Grand Falls and Saint-Quentin hospitals. (Kassandra Nadeau/Radio-Canada)

Deschenes isn't convinced. The Grand Falls hospital has offered the service for the past 27 years "and it's always been good," he said.

"And the nurses, as far as we're concerned, are doing a really good job."

Many patients provided testaments to that on Monday, including the late Thomas (Timmy) Toner, who wrote a letter before he died of cancer on Friday.

Deschenes said the decision to cancel the services, which became public last week through patients, came as a surprise to "everyone."

'We've got a hospital here, it's not a clinic.' - Marcel Deschenes , Grand Falls mayor

"The nurses didn't even know," and neither did the two Grand Falls representatives on the Vitalité board, he said.

"We've got a hospital here, it's not a clinic," said Deschenes. But the hospital has already lost surgical services, maternity services and administrative services — all to Edmundston.

"Enough is enough," he said. "We're going to fight to get our services to be served in our area, and that's it."

'Ready to listen'

Lanteigne said the decision to cancel the services shouldn't have surprised anyone. ​He said it was made and "communicated" in June.

"Maybe no one picked up on it."

In the week since the news broke, however, "a number" of area residents and politicians have come forward with suggestions, including Progressive Conservative Emundston-Madawaska Centre MLA Madeleine Dubé, who called the decision "very sad."

She has proposed having medical staff travel, rather than patients.

No one has come up with "the magic solution" yet, said Lanteigne, noting cancer care today is very different from what it was 27 years ago when the chemotherapy service was instituted at the Grand Falls hospital. Oncology treatments are more complex and there are more different types of cancers, he said.

But "the door is always open," said Lanteigne.

"We're open to looking at all those solutions and if they can be acceptable, once again from the quality and patient safety [standards of care], then we're ready to listen, of course we are."