Campbellton high school jumps on the Chase the Ace train

Facing a stiff price tag for a new minibus, a Campbellton high school is capitalizing a recent phenomenon to raise the funds and send one lucky person home with a load of cash.

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin established its own Chase the Ace lottery to cover some of the costs in replacing the aging bus the school uses for extra-curricular activities. Now in its ninth week, the jackpot is more than $9,700.

The teacher behind the game, Maxime Levesque, said since the cost of the bus is not covered by the provincial government, the school had to think of a new way to raise money. And in this case, that could be a lot of money.

"[We're] stepping away from the chocolate bar," said Levesque, noting they're the first New Brunswick school to hold a Chase the Ace game.

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin teacher Maxime Levesque set up the Chase the Ace lottery. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

The lotteries have started to catch on across Canada, especially the East Coast, in recent years. Some of them became quite popular and made headlines for million-dollar jackpots. Last year, a jackpot in Lameque, N.B., reached nearly $4 million, and the Fundy Region Transition House, a St. Stephen women's shelter, saw its jackpot top $300,000 last week.

Staff members told the media it means the shelter will stay open now.

With the host organization taking half the proceeds, you can see why Levesque sees tremendous opportunity in the new venture.

'Money is always an issue'

The budget for extra-curricular spending is tight and there are fewer sponsorship dollars in the region at a time of economic downturn, he said.

"There are so many things we want to provide," he said. "Money is always an issue.

"It's for a good cause, too."

The school's current mini-bus is nearing 10 years of age and will soon need to be replaced. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

The shop teacher said the school's minibus is nearing 10 years of age. And while it remains road safe, he said the school had to begin planning for its replacement. The cost of a new bus is $130,000, he said.

The bus is used to transport sports teams, school clubs and students on field trips. Levesque said it's an "essential part" of a school in expanding opportunities for students and creating a closer connection with the community.

He said the Chase the Ace game also presents the opportunity to have community members come into the school for a social event.