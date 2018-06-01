Charlotte County family pleads not guilty to illegal moose meat-related charges

A Charlotte County family accused of having illegal moose meat pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple charges under the Fish and Wildlife Act.

Nathaniel Barry, Gerald Barry and Delores Barry were represented in court by lawyer Rodney Macdonald.

They handcuffed me in my kitchen. - Charlene Watson, accused

Broderick Barry, June Barry, Daniel Barry and Charlene Watson say they'll be represented by lawyer Joel Hansen, although Hansen wasn't in court Friday morning.

Watson, a St. George resident who's in a relationship with Daniel Barry, described the group as some brothers and their wives.

The charges include having illegal moose meat and unauthorized possession of firearms.

Charlene Watson contends she had a permit to have more than 350 pounds of meat in her freezer. (CBC)

Watson said she was caught up in a sweep of arrests in November 2017.

"They handcuffed me in my kitchen, removed me from my home [and] put me in the back of the game warden truck," she said.

Watson is charged with improper storage of firearms, unauthorized possession of a firearm and illegal possession of wildlife, killed or captured contrary to the law.

Searched jewelry box, underwear drawer

Watson said she did have a permit to have the more than 350 pounds of meat in her freezer, and she said authorities would have known it because she had the paperwork.

She said they could have seized the meat and asked their questions.

Instead, she said they flipped her house upside down, even searching through her jewelry box and underwear drawer and tore clothes out of her closet.

"It was just totally inappropriate," she said.

More than 1,300 pounds of meat seized

Officials executed several search warrants as part of an operation last fall. (CBC)

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said it carried out search warrants on Nov. 21, 2017, as part of an investigation into the illegal harvesting of moose and deer.

It said 10 people were arrested after the seizure of more than 1,300 pounds of moose and deer meat, numerous firearms, illegal drugs, a vehicle and other hunting equipment.

The court has scheduled a two-day trial starting Feb. 11, 2019.

Watson said she wants to testify in court and tell her side of the story.

"We're tired of it all being one-sided," she said.