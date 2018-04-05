Saint John boxer wins 3rd straight Canadian national championship

Charlie Cavanagh of Saint John won her straight third national championship over the Easter weekend in Edmonton, Alta., coming first in the youth 69-kilogram division.

I felt really powerful... but I am still working on some key things. - Charlie Cavanagh

​Cavanagh had first place locked up, as she was the only boxer in the class, but she wasn't leaving Alberta without a fight.

On Friday, Cavanagh fought a boxer in the elite category, meaning her opponent was older and much more experienced.

The grade 12 student from St. Malachy's Memorial High School won that fight by a unanimous decision.

"I felt really powerful. I felt I easily overwhelmed her, but I am still working on some key things," said Cavanagh.

"If I were to do the fight again I would like to maybe be a little bit more aggressive."

She was also the only one in her division in 2017, but during her first trip to nationals in 2016, she defeated her sole opponent there.

Next year Cavanagh will be old enough to fight in the elite category.

Remember the name

Charlie Cavanagh, left, fighting her opponent in Puerto Rico when she was 16. (Submitted by Charlie Cavanagh) Cavanagh has been boxing for four years, and only turned competitive three years ago. Despite her relative lack of experience, she has quickly made a name for herself.

Before boxing, Cavanagh spent eight years in judo. One day a friend who was a boxer suggested they try each other's sport. While her friend never showed up for judo, Cavanagh kept up her end of the bargain and showed up for boxing.

That put her name at the top of ladder. It was recognized by all the top level coaches and athletes. - Coach Joe Blanchard

"I am happy I went to that club because it changed my life," she said.

Cavanagh's coach, Joe Blanchard, said it was apparent right away that he was training a special athlete.

"Within three months with Charlie, I was already able to be training her as if she had been in the gym over a year," he said.

Along with the three national championship victories, Cavanagh traveled with Team Canada to an international tournament in Bulgaria where she won a bronze.

In February at the Brampton Cup, Cavanagh went up against the 2017 national champion in the elite category, Marie-Jeanne Parent, and came away with the win.

"That put her name at the top of ladder. It was recognized by all the top level coaches and athletes throughout Canada. It was the talk of the nationals," said Blanchard.

'I really like feeling in control'

Charlie Cavanagh beat the top-ranked competitor in her category in February, garnering recognition from around the country. (Joseph Tunney/CBC) Before every fight, Cavanagh enjoys a meal of spaghetti and meatballs. Then, she admits, she gets nervous.

But once her name is called, all those nerves dissipate. She feels "oddly calm," despite the surge of adrenaline.

"I like that it's a sport that I can control," said Cavanagh. "Boxing is a great way for me to feel that way."

And after each fight, she gets dessert.

"Like a true Canadian I always go to Tim Hortons and get a sour cream glazed doughnut."

Olympics 2020

Charlie Cavanagh wants to stay in Saint John so she can continue training with her coach Joe Blanchard. (Dan Culberson/submitted by Joe Blanchard) In the fall, after Cavanagh graduates from high school, she'll be attending the University of New Brunswick in Saint John. She wants to stay close to her coach as she makes the push to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Over the next couple of years she will attend as many international events as she can, and continue to put in a lot of training.

"I'm doing boxing training about five times a week, as well as cardio and strength and conditioning an additional three times a week," said Cavanagh.

"That's my biggest dream, and although right now I'm not sure if that will happen, I'm just doing everything I can to make that a reality."

And her coach is confident she can make it happen.

"She honestly knows what it takes to be a champion inside and outside the ring."