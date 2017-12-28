Charges have been laid in Saint John against a 25-year-old man who allegedly drove drunk, crashed into a car carrying three people and left the scene.

"That's pretty much all I can say right now," Sgt. Greg Oram of the Saint John police said of the accident that happened near Sandy Point Road last week.

Oram would not release the name of the man but said he faces four charges: impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to remain at the scene, violating his probation and obstructing a police officer.

In a previous interview, Rob Dipiero described how he arrived at the crash scene on Dec. 23 only to see his daughter Brielle being treated by paramedics.

She had been in a car driven by her stepfather, with her mother the only other passenger. The car was a writeoff, Dipiero said.

"It's a miracle, really, that no one was seriously hurt … their vehicle was on the opposite side of the road, spun around, there was a basically a huge crater where my daughter's door was, all the airbags were deployed — it's clear they had spun around a few times," said Rob Dipiero.

Despite the severity of the crash, no one was seriously injured, Dipiero said.

The driver left the scene but was caught after crashing into a ditch, he said.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in April 10, 2018, said Oram.