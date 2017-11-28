Pit bull attack spurs Upper Miramichi to reconsider dog bylaw

The Rural Community of Upper Miramichi is debating its dog bylaws after a young girl was attacked by a pit bull, but the mayor says any changes will take time.

Mayor Doug Munn said Tuesday that council had a long discussion this week about the definition of a dangerous dog, what an owner's responsibilities are, and whether the dog catcher should have more authority when a dog is found on property where it doesn't belong.

Mercedes the pit bull was quarantined for 10 days after attacking an eight-year-old girl last month. (Submitted)

"The main question is how do we protect our youth or anyone for that matter," Munn said.

He said the wording would be key to updating the bylaw.

"We can't make a decision on a whim," he said. "You're looking at two to three months to amend the bylaw."

Munn said the council is intent on making the changes and has been placed on next month's agenda.

The attack

In October, eight-year-old Emma Warren of Carrolls Crossing was attacked by a neighbour's pit bull that got off its leash.

Her parents, Hollie and Jamie Warren, wanted council to take a closer look at bylaw protections against dangerous dogs .

Emma Warren was bitten on her arm and backside before she got away from a neighbour's pitt bull. (CBC)

At the time, the dog owner, Mark Munn, said he wasn't home when the pit bull slipped out past a friend who was visiting.

After the attack, animal control officer Mack Carson asked Munn to keep the dog quarantined in the house for 10 days. Only a judge could make Carson destroy the animal, Carson said at the time.

Munn was remorseful after the attack by the pit bull, a rescue dog he inherited from his son.

Emma Warren required two stitches to her arm after being bitten by Mercedes.

"I wish I could turn back time, change everything because it's awful," Munn said earlier.

He said he hopes it never happens again but was reluctant to give up his dog.

"So I'm kind of torn between what to do, because my dogs have become my family," he said. "I love my dog"

The mayor said this is what he and the council hope to clarify in coming months.

Provincial regulations governing animal control fall under the Municipalities Act and only apply to unincorporated areas and to rural communities that haven't adopted a dog bylaw.