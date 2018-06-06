People in Moncton region happy with quality of life, separate communities

People are happy with life and local government in the Moncton region but say public transit and roads need more work, a survey commissioned by the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce suggests.

Eighty-seven per cent of those surveyed in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe were satisfied with their municipal governments, according to MQQ Research, which conducted the research between April 9 and May 3.

The same percentage considered the region a good or excellent place to raise a family and grow old in.

John Wishart, the chief executive officer of the chamber, said the group does an annual survey of its members every year.

"We thought this year we'd expand that and do a general pulse check of the entire community on a number of issues," he said.

Municipal services

Some municipal services got higher marks than others among the people surveyed, with 90 per cent saying they were satisfied with water services, and 89 per cent saying they were satisfied with both green spaces and recreational offerings.

​Residents weren't as kind to public transportation services, with bus wait times and schedules only satisfying 62 and 58 per cent respectively.

"There seems to be some concern about the ability to get from A to B in a short amount of time," said Wishart.

While residents are mostly happy with municipal services, they feel bus service could be better, the MQO Research survey suggests. (CBC)

The combined population of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe is 116,940, according to the 2016 census.

MQO surveyed 503 residents through a mix of online and phone surveys. Because of the nature of the survey, MQQ Research said it did not include a margin of error in its report.

No amalgamation, but please ask

Residents by and large don't want amalgamation but they want to vote on it. (CBC)

Residents in all three municipalities were not in favour of amalgamation, but people in Riverview appear to be the most opposed.

Overall, only 40 per cent of those surveyed said they would support some form of amalgamation. Twenty-one per cent neither supported nor opposed amalgamation, 17 per cent opposed it and 16 per cent strongly opposed it.

At the same time, 48 per cent said they would support a plebiscite on amalgamation, and 19 per cent opposing one.

"I guess the message seems to be we're not necessarily in favour, but please ask us," Wishart said.

Support for immigration

Greater Moncton residents generally support more immigration to the region, the survey suggests.

Wishart said he was happy with the results on a question about immigration.

The chamber cited a Corporate Research Associates survey from 2017 which said 68 per cent of New Brunswickers thought the province had enough or too much immigration.

The chamber's survey indicated 55 per cent of Greater Moncton residents supported increasing immigration, and only 19 per cent opposed an increase.

"I think the trending positive views on immigration is a good story and I was heartened to see that result," Wishart said.

The area scored less well on questions about poverty and the cost of food.

Only 58 per cent of residents surveyed thought groceries were affordable, and 37 per cent said poverty is a bigger issue today than it was 10 years ago. Sixteen per cent said they believe it's a lesser issue.