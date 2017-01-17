A fire in the roof of Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst forced staff to move 30 patients Monday night while firefighters brought the flames under control, the hospital said.

No one was hurt in the fire, which firefighters quickly put out, the hospital said in a news release Tuesday.

The fire started in the outer roof shortly after 10 p.m. near where a new building is going up.

Patients in the extended care unit who were moved to another unit as a precaution were returned to their beds at about 11:15 p.m.

The hospital described the fire as "incipient" and said damage was kept to a minimum because of the work of firefighters and staff and an emergency plan that kicked in as soon as the alarm went off.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.