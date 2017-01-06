Three young boys who were among the dozens of people stranded on a broken chairlift at Crabbe Mountain, north of Fredericton, late Thursday afternoon were "cold and crying and scared," but are already raring to ski again, according to their father.

Curtis Rossignol says he and his sons — Jaxon, 5, Riley, 8, and Evan, 10, from Tracy — were suspended about 30 feet, or more than nine metres, in the air in approximately –10 C temperatures and strong winds for about an hour in the fading daylight.

"Nobody was going to free to death or anything," said Rossignol, but "you feel helpless when you've got a five-year-old sitting beside you, crying his little eyes out and you can do nothing but hold him tighter."

It was only Jaxon's second time skiing and the first for Riley and Evan. Rossignol hadn't been on the slopes himself in 10 years.

The day started out "great," he said. The conditions were "perfect," the boys took a lesson that morning and "learned fast," their father said.

This photo was taken before the chairlift stopped working around 3:50 p.m., which is why Jaxon, 5, Riley, 8, and Evan, 10, look so happy. (Facebook/Curtis Rossignol)

Around 4 p.m., on one of their last runs before a planned break to warm up, the chairlift came to a standstill.

"Normally, when the chairlift stops just for a couple of seconds or up to a minute, somebody fell down on the way on or off the chairlift," said Rossignol. "But after 10 or 15 minutes, you start to realize there's something wrong."

Rossignol did his best to "keep them calm and reassure them" that officials were working to get them down, and they were all going to be fine. In his head, he was thinking, "Get me off of here."

After about 45 minutes, someone on a snowmobile arrived and threw blankets up to them and the other 40 or 50 people on the lift, which "helped a bit."

'Petrified'

When the evacuation started, the two youngest boys "were petrified," said Rossignol.

"They take a small rope with ball attached to it and throw it over the cable and then with that, they pull up a larger rope that has a couple leads to it, so there's a couple men on each lead," he said.

"Attached to that rope is a small aluminum chair that you put between your legs and then there's a rope that goes over your head and under your arms — so there's no way to fall off — and they just lift you off and lower you down."

"Luckily, Evan, my 10-year-old, he stepped up and jumped right on and said, 'I can do that,' and went right down and that helped his brothers a lot," said Rossignol, adding he was proud of how all three of his sons conducted themselves.

'It did kinda put a damper on the day obviously, they were cold and they were tired, but a couple hours after that, they were ready to do it again.' - Curtis Rossignol, father

He also expressed gratitude to the couple in front of them who offered to let him and his boys get off first.

"It was very kind of them," he said, noting some people were stranded for nearly two hours.

Once Rossignol and his sons were back on the ground, they headed straight to the lodge for some hot chocolate.

"It did kind of put a damper on the day," he said. "Obviously, they were cold and they were tired, but a couple hours after that, they were ready to do it again."

Rossignol has no immediate plans for a return trip but said Crabbe Mountain has offered a free night ski to everyone affected.

He said it was a "hard situation" for staff to be in.

"They did what they could, as far as I could tell."

Emergency responders assisted with the chairlift evacuation. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Jordan Cheney, general manager of the hill, has said the malfunction was caused by an electrical issue.

There was "a backup brake basically that was engaged that we couldn't turn off, so there was some sort of a switch that was missing."

Cheney said the Crabbe Mountain team was having trouble getting the backup engine going, so they made the call to evacuate.

Emergency responders from North York Regional fire departments in Keswick Valley and Millville, as well as from Nackawic's department, joined the rescue effort soon after.

Cheney said the hill had experienced an electrical problem with the chairlift earlier in the week and it's happened before as well.