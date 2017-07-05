Maintenance problems will keep man-made Centennial Beach in Moncton closed into next week while the city works on repairs.

"It's going to reopen," said Isabelle LeBlanc, spokesperson with the City of Moncton. "It's just a temporary closure until our teams and suppliers get it ramped up again."

LeBlanc said the lining is separating from the asphalt base, creating a huge pocket of water.

"Where you're supposed to be standing in five feet of water, you're actually standing knee deep," she said. "Obviously, we cannot have people in the water until that is fixed."

The problem started at over the long weekend.

"Anybody who owns a pool knows that linings can create a problem at times and that's exactly what happened in this case," said LeBlanc.

To fix it, crews have to take the entire liner out of the area, empty the water and replace it with new water, then test the water for chemicals, which could take a few days. She said crews might also need to repair cracks in the asphalt.

Where can you go?

The city has also put up signs to remind residents they can't swim in the area.

In the meantime, she said, the splash pad in the park is expected to open by Thursday, and other water parks in the city will be available as well.

LeBlanc is also reminding residents a new Centennial Beach is scheduled to open next summer.

"It'll be better than what we have now and it won't be in a flood zone, which is great because we know that we've had issues with that year over year," she said.

LeBlanc said residents should keep an eye out for the reopening of the beach on the city's website, Facebook and Twitter page.

"It's a really sought-after facility for us," she said. "We're doing everything we can to make it usable again."