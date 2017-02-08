New Brunswick is the only province in Canada that experienced a decline in population over a five-year period, according to the 2016 census.

The province's population dropped last year to 747,101 from 751,171 in 2011 — or by 0.5 per cent, according to the latest census released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

Overall, Canada's population rose to 35,151,728 last year, from 33.5 million recorded in 2011.

Heading into the latest census, New Brunswick had experienced a growth rate of 2.9 per cent from 2006 to 2011.

The census also revealed the lowest population growth rate in the country was in the Atlantic provinces from 2011 to 2016:

Prince Edward Island had a 1.9 per cent increase.

Newfoundland and Labrador with a one per cent increase.

Nova Scotia with a 0.2 per cent increase.

The picture was much different in Western Canada, with the quickest rate of growth recorded in Alberta, at 11.6 per cent, followed by Saskatchewan at 6.3 per cent and Manitoba at 5.8 per cent.

N.B. has new largest city

Moncton has overtaken Saint John as the largest city in New Brunswick, according to the latest census.

Moncton's population rose by 4.1 per cent in 2016, to 71,889 from 69,074 in 2011. Saint John's population decreased by 3.6 per cent, from 70,063 to 67,575.

Population decrease

Other cities in the province that experienced population drops include:

Campbellton: by 6.8 per cent, from 7,385 to 6,883.

Miramichi: by 1.5 per cent, from 17,811 to 17,537.

Bathurst: by 3.1 per cent, from 12,275 to 11,897.

Other areas of the province saw population growth, including the capital of Fredericton, where it rose 3.6 per cent, from 56,224 to 58,220.

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien said he is pleased with the city's population growth.

"It is very manageable in terms of providing new infrastructure and services to the new residences and businesses," said O'Brien. "It is also very positive given the state of the provincial economy."

"This is further evidence that the larger cities are the economic engines for the province, and why the province must have a robust urban strategy," he said.

Edmundston's population also increased, by 3.4 per cent, from 16,032 to 16,580, data welcomed by Cyrille Simard, mayor of the northern community.

"It's great news for Edmundston obviously, especially when you compare with other cities in the province and moreover in the northern part of New Brunswick," Simard said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

Simard said that with more families moving to the northern city, it's seeing a population boom.

In the email, he said the economy is also improving, noting growth in the forestry sector as well as commercial investments.

"Hopefully it all adds up to better conditions for families," he said. "That's encouraging.'

The population also grew in: