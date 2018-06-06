St. Stephen home-care service will absorb 250 CBI Health Group employees

A St. Stephen home care group is taking on 250 additional home-care employees this summer — all from a competitor getting out of the business in New Brunswick.

Earlier this week, CBI Health Group, a national health-care provider, announced it would end its home and family support service in the province, although some other services will continue.

As of July 4, the company's Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton offices will no longer provide home care, which has included having personal service workers come in and prepare meals or give baths so people can continue living at home.

But Kindred Home Care, a home-care operation based in St. Stephen, says it will absorb the 250 home-care employees from CBI — a decision made about a week and a half ago.

Staff were informed of the news on Wednesday morning.

"What we're trying to do is keep the care entirely consistent here," said Billy English, the co-owner of Kindred Home Care.

"When the transition happens and all these clients and employees are with Kindred, that the same caregiver shows up at the same time and performs the same duties as before with no interruption."

The company will be increasing the number of employees by 50 per cent.

English is hopeful employees and clients won't notice the switch from CBI.

"They're [employees] in shock obviously," he said. "They just found out that their jobs are ending. But moments later they find out they're coming over to this company."

New Brunswick only province

The company has said it isn't getting out of the home care business in any other province in Canada.

Anthony Milonas, the CEO of CBI Health Group, said New Brunswick isn't sustainable for his company.

He said not enough clients live close enough together to make a profit at the rate the province pays.

"CBI believes in being able to provide quality service and high safety standards for our staff and based on the density of services offered in the specific geography it was very difficult for us to maintain that service," he said.

But English has said his company will be able to make a profit because it is local and does things a bit differently.

Working from home

"We figured out how to have locally managed regions, eight across the province, and they work out of their home offices," English said.

"So we don't have expensive overhead or a lot of administrative staff working out of the same office. We only have one physical location, which is in St. Stephen."

CBI has said it will keep other services in the province and any remaining employees will be moved to other offices or other positions with competitors.

The company employs about 600 people in New Brunswick. Of those, about 268 are affected by the transition out of home health services, officials said.

Where to go from here

Shirley Sweeney-Jewett gets her feet examined every month at CBI Health Group in Fredericton. Next month, she isn't sure where she's going to go or who's going to care for her. (CBC)

The company will also stop providing foot care services.

Shirley Sweeney-Jewett, who has diabetes, said she gets her feet examined every month by someone from CBI.

She doesn't know where she'll go next month or who will be caring for her.

"They're closing the business and closing it down, and she [the employee] doesn't know where she'll be," said the Fredericton resident.

"I have diabetes and I need my foot care."