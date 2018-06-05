CBI Health Group ending its home and family support services in New Brunswick

CBI Health Group is ending its home and family support services in New Brunswick effective July 4, it announced Tuesday evening.

The company will continue to offer rehabilitation, residential, transitional and community home services.

"This was a difficult decision for us, but unfortunately a few factors have made the service unsustainable," said Jenn Adams, provincial operations manager for the province, in a press release.

"In the current home health environment, CBI is unable to continue to deliver the quality of care and safety standards we apply across all our Canadian operations and that our clients expect, while providing our employees with appropriate compensation."

The company is Canada's largest integrated community healthcare network, with over 250 facilities in the country and a range of health services.

New Brunswick is the only province that will lose its home and family support services. Service everywhere else across Canada will remain the same.

The press release stated that CBI Health Group would try minimize "any disruption to care while working with government, clients and families as care transitions to alternative service providers."