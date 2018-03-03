CBC New Brunswick's This Week In News Quiz
See how closely you followed the news for the week ending March 2
CBC News Posted: Mar 03, 2018 8:00 AM AT Last Updated: Mar 03, 2018 8:00 AM AT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
2°C
Saint John
Cloudy
2°C
Moncton
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Bathurst
Snow Grains
1°C
Oromocto
Cloudy
2°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Coastal communities hopeful new federal cash will repair unsafe wharfs
- Cooke 'deeply disappointed' by Washington state ban on Atlantic salmon farming
- Opposition questions Liberal candidate's leave loophole
- CBC New Brunswick's This Week In News Quiz
- Death of Indigenous woman who left ER without being treated leads to changes at MUHC
Must Watch
-
Video
Fredericton carpenter Jeremy Burrill built a homemade casket in 10 minutes
0:19
Master carpenter Jeremy Burrill felt boxed out of the casket market by local funeral homes. So he came up with an Ikea-like alternative for $699.
-
Video
Javon Masters about to break U Sports all-time leading scorer record
1:50
University of New Brunswick student Javon Masters is only 26 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in U Sports basketball history.
-
Video
A view from above the 'devastation' in Hoyt
1:37
Heavy rain caused water levels to rise in Hoyt, N.B., on Saturday morning. The small New Brunswick community was decimated by flooding.
-
Video
'It seems every time there's a flood we lose something else, but we don't seem to get much back'
1:19
The small New Brunswick community was decimated by flooding like many parts of New Brunswick.
Top News Headlines
- The 'chaos' presidency's wild week: Why Trump is 'freaking out his own party' now more than ever before
- Pirates are selling cheap, live TV and some Canadians are signing up
- It's the Atwal effect — and nobody's immune
- What's really happening in Hollywood after #MeToo?
- Nor'easter along U.S. East Coast leaves widespread outages
Most Viewed
- Pickup truck seized, owner questioned after fatal hit and run in Saint-Charles
- Hundreds of 'creepy' Instagram accounts target youth to grow online audience
- 'Totally devastating': Fire destroys Paturel lobster plant on Deer Island
- Saint John police search for missing 13-year-old boy
- Remembering 'Brady Boy': Vigil honours man killed in Saint-Charles hit and run
- Bathurst pharmacist to pay $17,000 for texting private information about a patient
- New Brunswick RCMP search for missing 26-year-old woman
- What happens if New Brunswick defaults on its debt?
- 2 people killed in Route 11 head-on crash near Bathurst
- Man killed in Saint-Charles hit and run
- Tensions flare at suggestion snow crab fishery close for whales
- Driver who struck ambulance accused of trying to steal Good Samaritans' SUV
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
Donald Trump's 'chaos' presidency is 'freaking out his own party' now more than ever before
-
Pirates are selling cheap, live TV and some Canadians are signing up
-
Analysis
It's the Atwal effect — and nobody's immune
-
What's really happening in Hollywood after #MeToo?
-
Nor'easter along U.S. East Coast leaves widespread outages
-
Opinion
It's tough to be the NDP when the Liberals keep encroaching on your territory
-
CBC IN ITALY
Women battle 'sexist mentality' as Berlusconi appears poised for election comeback
-
SECOND OPINION
Long flight? Staying home and binge watching TV? Risk of deep vein thrombosis either way
-
NHL linesman's $10.2M lawsuit against Calgary Flames, Dennis Wideman sent to arbitration
-
Interview
Christopher Plummer downplays Oscar chances, savours glamour
-
INTERACTIVE
Oscars ballot 2018: Make and share your Academy Awards picks
-
Bizarre hate mail case involving Toronto millionaire, Marvel CEO gets weirder
-
GO PUBLIC
'We just have to stop this': MPP says Ontario should investigate banning door-to-door telecom sales
-
Analysis
Putin's 'listen to us now' weaponry greeted by skeptics as plea for attention
-
Rider found liable for 'freak' runaway snowmobile crash that left friend with 'horrific' injuries