CBC New Brunswick wins 5 RTDNA awards
Awards include the series on right whales, the Lost Children series, and radio feature
CBC New Brunswick has earned five awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for an in-depth regional series, in-depth and investigative reporting, innovation, diversity and a radio feature.
Each year, the association honours the best in Canadian journalism with awards for each region. The awards ceremony for the eastern region took place in Halifax on Saturday.
The collaborative series involved reporting from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I and Newfoundland, and looked at why so many whales are dying and what's being done to address the issue.
Vanessa Blanch won for a story about fighting racism at a high school football game in Moncton in the digital category for diversity.
CBC New Brunswick won both awards in the multi-platform category.
Karissa Donkin and Shane Fowler won the In–depth or Investigative award for their series, The Lost Children.
Connell Smith's feature, At Loggerheads: J.D. Irving and Other Forest Companies Take an Axe to the Longtime Marketing Board System won for innovation.
The feature details Pruss' search for clues about her great grandfather, captain of the Hindenburg, the world's largest airship that burned and crashed at Lakehurst, N.J.
Information Morning Fredericton host, Terry Sequin received the RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been a a reporter, television anchor and radio host for more than 30 years. He joined CBC New Brunswick in 1985, and during that time anchored CBC's supper-hour newscast and hosted the network's popular radio program, Information Morning.