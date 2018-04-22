CBC New Brunswick wins 5 RTDNA awards

CBC New Brunswick has earned five awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for an in-depth regional series, in-depth and investigative reporting, innovation, diversity and a radio feature.

Each year, the association honours the best in Canadian journalism with awards for each region. The awards ceremony for the eastern region took place in Halifax on Saturday.

The carcass of a small, female North Atlantic right whale that was severely entangled in fishing lines had to have a snow crab fishing trap cut from its body before a necropsy could be performed on Miscou Island, NB. (Shane Fowler/CBC) CBC Atlantic, led by managing editor Nancy Waugh, won the Ron Laidlaw Continuing Coverage Television Award for Deep Trouble, last summer's series about the plight of endangered North Atlantic right whales

The collaborative series involved reporting from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I and Newfoundland, and looked at why so many whales are dying and what's being done to address the issue.

Vanessa Blanch won for a story about fighting racism at a high school football game in Moncton in the digital category for diversity.

Moiad "Mo" Alhamoud, seen here in the white headband, was excited to go to the Moncton High football game to cheer for the team along with his brother and friends. (Submitted by Moiad Alhamoud) The story detailed how some Moncton High students spoke up after Syrian students were subjected to racist comments from other students in the stands.

CBC New Brunswick won both awards in the multi-platform category.

Karissa Donkin and Shane Fowler won the In–depth or Investigative award for their series, The Lost Children.

Advocates say the New Brunswick government must be more open about its child death review system. (CBC) The series investigated why information on children's deaths in New Brunswick by the child death review committee are not shared with the public. The committee investigates when the deaths are from unnatural causes.

Connell Smith's feature, At Loggerheads: J.D. Irving and Other Forest Companies Take an Axe to the Longtime Marketing Board System won for innovation.

The decision by the New Brunswick Forest Products Commission follows a lengthy battle between JD Irving Ltd and the Sussex-based SNB Forest Products Marketing Board (Canadian Press) The story detailed the long fight between J.D. Irving and other forestry companies locked in a battle against the local wood marketing board and the effects it was having on the industry.

Max in his mid-30s. (Pruss Family/Supplied) In radio, Finding Max , a long feature by Viola Pruss won the Dave Rogers Award.

The feature details Pruss' search for clues about her great grandfather, captain of the Hindenburg, the world's largest airship that burned and crashed at Lakehurst, N.J.

Information Morning Fredericton host, Terry Sequin received the RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been a a reporter, television anchor and radio host for more than 30 years. He joined CBC New Brunswick in 1985, and during that time anchored CBC's supper-hour newscast and hosted the network's popular radio program, Information Morning.