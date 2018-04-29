CBC New Brunswick a big winner at Atlantic Journalism Awards

CBC New Brunswick was a gold winner in six categories and a silver finalist in three others at the Atlantic Journalism Awards held Saturday in Halifax.

Maria Jose Burgos took home two top awards: the Jim MacNeill New Journalist Award and the gold for sports reporting for her story on transgender athletes thwarted in the pursuit of university sports.

Other winners from CBC New Brunswick were:

Karissa Donkin and Shane Fowler in Enterprise Reporting: Print, for The lost children.

Robert Jones in Enterprise Reporting: Radio, for Property tax scandal.

Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon and Rachel Cave for Breaking/Spot News Reporting: Print and Online, for Murder in Alberta.

Chris Donovan, freelance photographer, in Photojournalism Portrait/Feature, for Patricia's dolls.

Silvers finalists were:

Angela Gilbert, Lauren Bird and Karissa Donkin in Feature Writing: Radio, for Deep trouble: Joe Howlett's story.

Rachel Cave in Feature Writing: Radio, for Remembering Cindy.

Connell Smith and Paul Hantiuk in Business Reporting: Any Medium, for At loggerheads.

As well, CBC New Brunswick reporter Hadeel Ibrahim was a silver finalist in Best Student Journalism for her work with the The Aquinian at St. Thomas University.

