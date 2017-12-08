Cayman Grant has spent the past few days confined to her home in her Los Angeles neighbourhood of Sherman Oaks, fearing even a quick trip to the grocery store would leave her stranded if an evacuation order were suddenly imposed.

Some major highways in the densely populated area were intermittently closed this week, she said.

'One of the things you don't realize is how much things don't matter to you in moments like this.' - Cayman Grant, St. Martins-born resident of L.A.

"Because what happens is when something happens, like [on Wednesday] they shut down the 405, which is the main artery of Los Angeles, and so all the side streets become clogged up," Grant told Information Morning Saint John on Friday.

"So if you leave your house and they say evacuate, guess what — you ain't getting back to your house because there's too much traffic and everyone is evacuating. So it becomes a mess."

Grant is from St. Martins, but has lived in California for more than a decade, working in the film industry.

St. Martins native Cayman Grant is a producer and writer based in Los Angeles. (Cayman Grant)

She has experienced fires in the state before — including a destructive Universal Studios fire near her home in Burbank nine years ago — but never one so devastating or unpredictable as this.

"They're just everywhere, and the fire department is over extended. … This acreage is unimaginable," said Grant.

"It's not out in the brush, it's not out in the rural areas, this is straight up L.A. When you're talking about a zip code like Bel-Air, that's one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in this country. So they're burning down these iconic homes."

Grant said that fire that sprung up in Bel-Air put her own neighbourhood on alert, adding a bigger sense of urgency to the situation.

The Skirball Fire, as it has been dubbed after the L.A. cultural centre where it broke out, has forced hundreds of residents in the wooded hills near Bel-Air to evacuate and charred more than 192 hectares.

Cayman Grant said the air quality in Los Angeles is terrible, making it impossible to be outside without a mask. (Gavin Michael Booth)

Grant said the air quality from the smoke and ash makes it impossible to be outside without a mask.

"My pool is dark grey," Grant said. "It used to be blue. Inside the home I have air filters in different places, but I have to wash them every day because they get filled.

"I went to grab a bowl last night, and there was soot in the bowl — in the cupboard. So the air quality stinks.

"A couple more days and we may just go to the coast to get our lungs fixed," she said.

Bags are packed

Grant, who is married with two children, said shifting winds Thursday downgraded the alert for her neighbourhood, which is still on standby for evacuation.

She said her family's bags are packed, and they are ready to leave on a moment's notice if the wildfires get too close.

"One of the things you don't realize is how much things don't matter to you in moments like this," Grant said. "The only things that matter are yourselves, your family, maybe some photos and legal documents like passports.

"Otherwise it's get the hell out. and if I didn't own camera equipment, we'd only have our clothes and just small things. …You have to be ready. You have minutes."

Second outbreak

Firefighters are struggling for a fifth day to get the upper hand on the wildfires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the U.S.'s second largest with more than 640,000 students, said it closed more than a quarter of its nearly 1,100 schools for the second day in a row on Friday.

The University of California Santa Barbara cancelled Friday classes as well.

The fires are the second outbreak to ravage parts of California this autumn.

The celebrated wine country in the northern part of the state was hit by wind-driven wildfires in October that killed at least 43 people, forced 10,000 to flee their homes and consumed at least 9,900 hectares north of the San Francisco Bay area.