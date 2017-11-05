Hundreds of pets made their way to the Capital Exhibition Centre on Sunday for the Fredericton SPCA's Pet Expo.

There were cats and dogs on leashes, guinea pigs and even a pot belly pig named Randal, says Karen McGeean, marketing director for the Fredericton SPCA.

When it comes to the annual pet expo McGeean said "anything goes."

The pet expo raises money for the organization and had special guests, like Brandon "L-Jack" Brewer and former major league baseball player Matt Stairs, singing autographs.

Here are some of the expo's visitors.

Zuko, 4, was a cat on a leash and she made tons of friends at the Fredericton Pet Expo. (Nathalie Sturgeon)

Zuko even made friends with this giant furry dog. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )

Totally Raw Pet Food is an all natural food and supplement provider. It has liver, trachea, chicken hearts, lung and dried and stretched penises. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Erin Beaton is the distributor for the New Brunswick division of Totally Raw Pet Food. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Peanut, 6, has been a volunteer with St. John Ambulance for two years. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )

Titan, 5, is a rescue from California. He is up for adoption by Haven House Animal Rescue. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

This is Beau, 3, and he was excited to be at the pet expo to play with other dogs just like him. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Dogs could get groomed while they visited the Expo. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Dan, 10 weeks, was new to the pet expo and seemed very interested in his surroundings. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Link, 8 months, was just rescued from Texas. He is happy to be in his new home. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)