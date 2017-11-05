Cats, dogs, and even pigs sniff out the Fredericton Pet Expo
The Fredericton SPCA Pet Expo was held at the Capital Exhibiton Centre this weekend
By Nathalie Sturgeon, CBC News Posted: Nov 05, 2017 6:16 PM AT Last Updated: Nov 05, 2017 6:16 PM AT
Hundreds of pets made their way to the Capital Exhibition Centre on Sunday for the Fredericton SPCA's Pet Expo.
There were cats and dogs on leashes, guinea pigs and even a pot belly pig named Randal, says Karen McGeean, marketing director for the Fredericton SPCA.
When it comes to the annual pet expo McGeean said "anything goes."
The pet expo raises money for the organization and had special guests, like Brandon "L-Jack" Brewer and former major league baseball player Matt Stairs, singing autographs.
Here are some of the expo's visitors.
