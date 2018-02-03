Dozens of people raced to build the pawfect house on Saturday as part of a Saint John SPCA fundraiser.

Sixteen teams of two to five people built cardboard homes for cats at the Lancaster Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Teams raced to build cardboard homes for cats within two hours. (Matt Bingley/CBC)

Cheryl Willson and her daughters Hannah, 10, and Grace, 8, are the organizers of the Cardboard for Kitty community build event.

They came up with the idea from videos online and wanted to make a fundraiser for the SPCA, Hannah said on Information Morning Saint John on Thursday.

This cat is dreaming of its dream home. (Matt Bingley/CBC)

"When the bell rings, all the team captains race to the box tower and grab as much boxes as they need and then race back and start building," Hannah said.

They then have two hours to build the cozy cat houses.

Sponsors and other children then judge which homes are the best.

16 teams of 2-5 people raced to finish cardboard homes for cats as part of an SPCA fundraiser. (Matt Bingley/CBC)

When the building is over, teams can take the cat houses home, recycle them, or put them up for auction.

The event raised about $4,000 for the SPCA, Willson said on Saturday.

"A lot of animals need to go to the vet and to get checkups and be adopted," Hannah said, in an explanation about why they wanted to raise the money.