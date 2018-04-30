Brian's gift: How a DNA kit under the tree united father and son after 43 years

Two Christmases ago, Brian Carty got the gift of a DNA testing kit. It's a bit of a thing now, giving people $100 kits as a different kind of present.

He spit in the tube and sent it off in January.

Meanwhile, in London, England, a 43-year old Alex Morris was growing curious about the father he never knew and what medical hazards might be stored in his DNA.

The DNA sample provided by Carty in Fredericton helped Alex Morris in the United Kingdom find his Canadian family. (CBC News)

He submitted his DNA to two ancestry sites. DNA ancestry sites do not share their data with each other.

Alex found some mildly interesting information: far-flung fifth cousins, he had a 10 per cent chance of having blond hair and he had an increased chance of going bald.

Serendipitously, he decided to check one more DNA site. It was the same one Brian used. Bingo.

"Oh, well, there you go," Alex said. "Straight off the bat a real close connection. Someone I could link to, someone you could find on social media and someone you could say, "Hey, I think we're quite closely related, you know?'"

Morris said his mother didn't want to talk to him about his father. (CBC News)

Armed with the name of a direct relative, Alex sent Brian a friend request on Facebook.

"I got a phone call from my Uncle Brian, asking me if I knew this person who is trying to add him on Facebook," said Rachel Barrett.

"He showed me this friend request and he's like, 'Do we know this guy? Who is this guy?' And he says he thinks he's related to us, and I kind of looked at his picture and I thought he did really kind of look like us."

The hunt for how he was related began.

Blame it on disco

The DNA proved Fredericton's Carty family were immediate relatives. There were four children in the family, three of them boys.

A 1970s photo of the Carty siblings in Fredericton. (Submitted)

Alex said his upbringing was good, but his parentage was seldom talked about. He did know he was born in 1975 in Ottawa.

The date excluded Brian, who would have been too young to father a child. That is when John Carty's phone rang.

"I get a call from my brother David saying, 'Where were you in 1974?'" John said, laughing. "And I was here in Fredericton, so that was the end of that conversation."

David jokingly blamed disco for the encounter that led to Alex's birth. David gigged with bands in the 1970s. (CBC News)

"So it was me," David Carty said with a smile.

He was Alex's father.

In 1975, David was in Ottawa for college and gigging with his band. There were many parties across the river in Quebec, in what was then called the city of Hull.

David Carty, pictured in the 1970s, playing with his band. (Submitted)

"I was 19 years old … and Hull was just where everybody went to go to," David said. "It was the disco era, come on. Need I say more?"

An undeniable connection

The night before David spoke for the first time with his newfound son, he snapped a picture of his tube amp system from his Ottawa home and fired it off to Alex. He had heard Alex was involved with music and thought it would give him a laugh.

Alex did laugh — but at the fact he had his own tube amp set-up.

Both David and Alex realized they shared similar interests after swapping photos of their tube amp systems. (CBC News)

"I thought, "Oh, I see. It's a chip off the old block stuff, right?'" said Alex, who replied with a picture of his two tube amps the next day.

"I have a studio here and I have valves in the studio in my recording equipment. He has a valve amplifier to listen to records at home.

"So when the similarities finally hit was when I actually met him and that's when it really became quite spooky in that 'Wow, this is a kind of peas-in-the-pod situation.'"

I was amazed at his looks because there was no denying him. - June Carty

Then they spoke.

"I thought, 'Oh my God. This is my kid and he has a British accent," said David.

"There we go. It's wonderful, it's my father," Alex said. "I mean, we connected immediately. It was like there had never been any separation, you know?"

'Love at first sight'

On July 1, 2017, Alex Morris touched down in Fredericton.

June Carty, David's mother, and more than 100 family members welcomed their oldest and newest grandson, cousin, nephew and son.

June Carty, Alex's newfound grandmother, met him for the first time during her 90th birthday party. (CBC News)

"It happened to be my 90th birthday party and he travelled from England," she said.

"I was amazed at his looks because there was no denying him."

Everyone tried not to gawk at Alex but it was hard.

"I was definitely creeping him, staring at him, because it was just unbelievable, just totally unbelievable, and he looks so much like my cousins and so much like our family," said Rachel.

Alex met relatives from all over Canada and the U.S., and he met his six half-brothers and sisters.

Alex Morris, in the middle with glasses, poses for a photo with his newfound family, the Cartys, in Fredericton in July 2017. (Submitted)

"It was fantastic," said Alex. "Grandma, she was like, 'Come in, grab a plate.'

"It was like The Matrix, where you go to the Oracle. The smell of cooking, and the kind of family and people around, and it was like that moment of 'Oh, OK, this is always been here and it's a kind of forever thing.'"

David said it was an emotional first meeting, and the two bonded right away.

"Like love at first sight, an immediate connection the moment I first met him," he said.

The Cartys celebrated the discovery of David's son in a fitting style with an 'It's a boy' announcement. (Submitted)

Brian's last gift

At the reunion, Alex also met his Uncle Brian, who provided the connection that led him across the sea. It would be the only time Brian and Alex would meet.

In September, Brian was killed, when his car collided with a moose.

Alex Morris, right, chats with members of the Carty family, including his late Uncle Brian, centre right, and his biological father, David, far left. (Submitted)

His mom, June, struggled to hold back the tears as she said, "Of course, it has been bittersweet, because we lost Brian this year.

"But we had this new young man come into the family, so the year has been difficult, but it's had blessings. Very special blessings and I'm thankful for that."