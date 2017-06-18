Cartoonist Michael de Adder says to begin to define Canadians the best place to start is with that exact question.

"We constantly question what it is to be Canadian ourselves."

de Adder's new book, You Might be From Canada contains drawings, some humorous, some serious that all begin with the tag line, 'you might be from Canada if.'

The cartoonist for newspapers throughout Atlantic Canada told Information Morning Moncton host Jonna Brewer the book is a bit different than the ones he normally does.

"Usually I look for inspiration at the ridiculousness of politics you know, But this I wanted to tackle a more gentler I guess, a more what it is to be Canadian."

Gentle poke

In the book, published to coincide with Canada's 150th birthday, de Adder takes what he calls a gentle poke at whether that is the actual age of the country.

"Canada's one hundered and fifty years old and First Nations have been here for more than thirteen thousand years but on the other hand, Newfoundlanders only joined in 1949."

He points out there were only four provinces that joined Confederation in 1867 with others coming on after so wanted to show there was a question on its true age.

As a political cartoonist, de Adder said it's hard for him to be resist making statements in his cartoons.

But he said in this book he takes a different path and went against his nature of making all his cartoons political.

Favourite cartoon

de Adder said most of the cartoons took a few hours to draw while others could take days. One of his favourites is about the fathers of confederation.

"I drew all 37 fathers of confederation in that famous shot in the Charlottetown fathers of confederation picture and number each one only to have some guy written by 36 of them and John A. MacDonald on just one."

de Adder said he hopes anyone who sees the book will get something from it.

"The way I tackled the book was to one foot in front of the other and draw one cartoon at the time and I was hoping by the end that it would all add up to what is was to be Canadian. So that was the way I tackled it."

From Micheal de Adder's book, 'You Might Be From Canada If...' (Michael de Adder/MacIntyre Purcell Publishing)

Even the argument of whether you like Canadian rock band Rush or not made it into the book.

de Adder said he grew up hating the band's music but then grew to like it as he grew older and had a friend who was a huge fan and played their music all the time.

"It was either fight him or join him. He rushed me to death so I ended up joining him," said de Adder.