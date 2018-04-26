Trial date set for teen accused of attempted murder of a child

Madison (Carson) Bennett, 19, accused of attempting to murder a toddler in Saint John, will go on trial in June.

Bennett was charged with attempted murder after his ex-girlfriend's two-year-old daughter was taken to hospital with injuries last Nov. 8.

Appearing in court Thursday, Bennett was told his trial would happen June 14 and 15. He has chosen trial by provincial court judge.

Bennett had already had a psychiatric assessment and was declared fit for trial.

He is transgender, identifies as male and has asked to be referred to in male pronouns, according to the assessment report dated Jan. 29 by Dr. Khurshid Haque at the Restigouche Hospital Centre.

Documents that are part of the court file said Bennett admitted to trying to suffocate the girl. He described her as the product of a rape and he was thinking about the father at the time, the report said.

The teenager also said he tried to resuscitate the child and was experiencing hallucinations.

Defence lawyer Brian Ferguson represented Bennett, and Jim McAvity was the Crown prosecutor.

Wearing a button-up plaid shift, the accused did not say a word in court Thursday.