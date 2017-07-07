Antique and colourful cars arrived in Moncton's downtown from across North America on Friday for the city's 17th Annual Atlantic Nationals Automotive Extravaganza.

The car show is one of the largest in the country, drawing thousands of cars to the three-day festival every year.

"We are welcoming cars from all 10 provinces, as well as Nunavut," said Bill Doherty, Atlantic Nationals Automotive Extravaganza chairman.

Doherty added that up to 100,000 people are expected to walk through the all-day event on Main Street.

'No road to Nunavut'

Some enthusiasts travelled hours, even days, to enjoy the car show.

"There's no road to Nunavut," Rick Strickland said.

Strickland and his family travelled across the country to show off his 1970 Superbird.

The journey took them 40 hours, he said.

Rick Strickland, Annie Curley, Tommy Sharp and AJ Curley all travelled from Nunavut this year to attend the car show (CBC News)

The family first flew from Nunavut to Winnipeg, then stopped in Toronto to pick up their car where they store it throughout the year, and from there continued on to Moncton.

Strickland bought his car four years ago.

While the car's plates are from Nunavut, the car itself has never been to the territory, he said.

"It's a pretty neat car," he said. "A lot of interest in it here right now… because of the rarity. You just don't see these cars. I don't think there's been one here to this show ever."

He said the car's worth is about $300,000 and only 1,900 of them were built, with 600 possibly still road worthy.

"It is pretty awesome," he said. "Like any muscle car, the exhaust, the noise, the speed."

Kent Writtenberry from Virginia is a custom car designer and one of this year’s special guests at the car show. (CBC News)

Kent Writtenberry of Kentz Kustomz Cycles in Virginia is one of this year's special guests.

"This is a big show, even for Canada and for us, he said. "Everybody knows this show."

Writtenberry brought two trucks, which he built from the ground up at his shop.

"We built it to reflect what we can do at our shop," he said. "We have shiny paint, flat paint, welding and all that stuff."

Annual tradition

For the past 15 years, Gilbert Collin and his wife Lorraine from northern New Brunswick, said they take their vacations and come to the "best car show" each year.

Colin is showing his 1948 Chevrolet truck at the show.

Gilbert Colin's stands with his 1948 Chevrolet truck. He has been coming to the show for 15 years. (CBC News)

It took him four and a half years to built the truck, he said.

"When you're building something and you're on the road and you build something right … it makes you feel good because you did something good and nice," he said, adding that he's already building another truck.

"When you do cars like that, it's in your blood."

A family affair

Chris, Nicole, Cameron, and Olivia Murray come to the car show each year as a family.

"We have fun every time we come down, we love the cars and we love meeting all the people, it's just fantastic," Chris Murray said.

Up to 100,00 people will walk through Main Street in Moncton during the all-day event for the 2017 Annual Atlantic Nationals Automotive Extravaganza. (CBC News)

But the family also loves 80s music and was looking forward to a party starting at 6 p.m., he said, with live performances from local bands until midnight.

As a special for Canada's 150th birthday, Doherty added that the show is awarding two cars from each province with special plaques as a keepsake.

But car owners will have to wait until Sunday to find out who gets chosen, he said.